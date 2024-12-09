Garrett Crochet Could Be Targeted By Baltimore
3 days agoAccording to Phil Rogers of Forbes.com, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet could be a potential trade target for the Baltimore Orioles with them signing outfielder Tyler O'Neill. With O'Neill added to the roster, the Orioles may decide to flip one of their young outfielders for Crochet in a larger package. With Ryan O'Hearn and potential top prospect Coby Mayo seeing time at the DH spot, Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins, and Colton Cowser could all be potential options for the Orioles to trade to acquire Crochet. With Corbin Burnes on the free agent market, the Orioles will need to find a high-end pitching option to fill that void to compete this summer. Crochet showcased his elite potential last summer, logging a career-high 146 innings and posting a 3.58 ERA and stellar 1.07 WHIP. Crochet will likely be viewed as a top-20 starting pitcher in drafts, given his elite 35.5% K rate.
Source: Phil Rogers
