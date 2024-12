Share: Link copied to clipboard!

According to Phil Rogers of Forbes.com, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet could be a potential trade target for the Baltimore Orioles with them signing outfielder Tyler O'Neill . With O'Neill added to the roster, the Orioles may decide to flip one of their young outfielders for Crochet in a larger package. With Ryan O'Hearn and potential top prospect Coby Mayo seeing time at the DH spot, Heston Kjerstad Cedric Mullins , and Colton Cowser could all be potential options for the Orioles to trade to acquire Crochet. With Corbin Burnes on the free agent market, the Orioles will need to find a high-end pitching option to fill that void to compete this summer. Crochet showcased his elite potential last summer, logging a career-high 146 innings and posting a 3.58 ERA and stellar 1.07 WHIP. Crochet will likely be viewed as a top-20 starting pitcher in drafts, given his elite 35.5% K rate.