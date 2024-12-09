Fred VanVleet Misses Sunday's Game
3 days agoHouston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Clippers. He will miss his second game of the season. Amen Thompson replaced VanVleet in the first unit when he was out on Nov. 11 versus Washington, and the same will happen in Sunday's game. Thompson went close to a double-double against the Wizards and had a whopping four steals and four blocks. He's a very versatile player, and the starting role will only add to his fantasy value.
Source: Jonathan Feigen
