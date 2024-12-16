Evan Mobley Returning On Monday
3 weeks agoCleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is available ahead of Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mobley is active after missing their last game due to a left ankle sprain. There was no word on a minutes limit, so fantasy managers should expect Mobley to be a full-go on Monday. The Cavs used a committee approach between Georges Niang and Dean Wade to fill the void on Friday. Both players are expected to go back to their regular roles on Monday. Fantasy managers can go ahead and get Mobley active in their lineups ahead of tip-off.
Source: Chris Fedor
