Eric Bieniemy Eyeing Return To NFL, Parts Ways With UCLA
20 hours agoFormer UCLA offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is leaving the program and is eyeing a return to the NFL, according to his agent Jason Fletcher. The 55-year-old spent five seasons as Andy Reid's offensive coordinator in Kansas City before one season running the Washington Commanders offense in 2023. Bieniemy's agent said it was his plan all along to be at UCLA for just one year in hopes of landing an NFL job after the 2024 campaign. It will be interesting to see if he is in consideration for a high-profile head coach or offensive coordinator job this offseason.
Source: Tom Pelissero
