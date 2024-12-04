Elijah Moore Limited In Wednesday's Practice
2 days agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday. Moore was also listed on the Week 12 injury report but played through it and wasn't on the injury report last week before going off for a season-high 111 receiving yards on a season-high 14 targets in Monday night's loss to the Denver Broncos. The 24-year-old's shoulder injury shouldn't keep him from suiting up this Sunday to face the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. In the first meeting with Pittsburgh just two weeks ago, Moore only had three catches on five targets for 21 yards. It's notable that his big performance on Monday came with Cedric Tillman (concussion) out. Moore has only one touchdown on the year and has limited upside in fantasy, although he's been much more attractive with quarterback Jameis Winston running Cleveland's offense.
Source: Cleveland 19 News - Leah Doherty
