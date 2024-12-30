Dustin Hopkins Makes One FG In Week 17
2 weeks agoCleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins made his lone field-goal attempt, a 25-yarder, in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Hopkins was not given many chances to kick with the Browns offense struggling to move the ball against Miami as he only had the one field-goal opportunity in the second quarter. It has been a rough season for Hopkins as he has now made 17 of his 26 field goals on the year. He will take on the Baltimore Ravens in the season finale next week.
Source: NFL.com
