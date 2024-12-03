Dustin Hopkins Makes One FG In Week 13
3 days agoCleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins made one of his two field-goal attempts and added three extra points in a 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 13's Monday night game. Hopkins' lone field goal came from 45 yards out while he misfired on a 47-yard attempt in the first quarter. The veteran kicker has struggled with his accuracy this season as he's hit just 16 of his 23 attempts through 12 games. Hopkins will look to bounce back in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. He made his lone attempt, a 34-yarder, back when these two teams met in Week 12.
Source: NFL.com
