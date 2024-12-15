Dustin Hopkins Benched In Week 15
3 weeks agoCleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins is being benched in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs and is a healthy scratch on Sunday. Hopkins has missed six of his last nine field-goal chances, including two in the Week 14 loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. As a result, the Browns added Riley Patterson to their practice squad earlier this week, and he will now serve as the team's placekicker in Week 15. Hopkins felt confident that he had a good week of practice, but the Browns apparently felt otherwise and were not comfortable using him this weekend. If Patterson also struggles against KC, perhaps Cleveland will turn back to Hopkins in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals. On the year, the 34-year-old Hopkins has made only 64% of his field goals (16-for-25) while also missing two of his 18 extra-point attempts in 13 games.
Source: Cleveland Browns
