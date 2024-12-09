Duop Reath Out On Sunday
3 days agoPortland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath (back) will be absent on Sunday against the Lakers. He's dealing with back soreness and has been ruled out after initially being regarded as doubtful for the game. Reath gobbled up a season-high 25 minutes on Friday versus Utah, but it came in a blowout loss, and his usual workload is a lot smaller. Across the season, Reath has averaged only 6.4 minutes in 13 games, so his unavailability on Sunday won't have an impact on how the Trail Blazers frontcourt operates.
Source: NBA Injury Report
