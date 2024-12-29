X
2 weeks agoNew York Giants quarterback Drew Lock went 17-for-23 with 309 yards and four scores in their victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Lock also added a rushing score. Lock tallied his first score of the afternoon on a 31-yard pass to rookie standout Malik Nabers. In the second, Lock found Darius Slayton on a 32-yard TD strike and later Wan'Dale Robinson on a five-yard TD pass. In the fourth quarter, he found Nabers once again, this time on a 59-yard catch-and-run TD pass and capped off his day with a rushing score at the five-yard line. This was not only Lock's best showing of the season but of his career. Coming into this game, Lock averaged a mere 205.0 passing yards per game with just one passing score over his past three contests. Despite his strong showing, Lock has a tough task ahead of him in Week 18 facing a Philadelphia defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest PPR points to opposing QBs.--Andy Smith - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com

