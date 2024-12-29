Dorian Finney-Smith Headed To Lakers
2 weeks agoThe Brooklyn Nets have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. In exchange, the Nets will receive guard D'Angelo Russell, forward Maxwell Lewis, and three second round picks. It's not shocking to see the rebuilding Nets move the 31-year-old forward. Finney-Smith doesn't put up flashy stats, but he's a solid 3-and-D player. It's unclear how he'll fit into the Lakers rotation. A team that already has plenty of forwards including, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish, and Dalton Knecht. Finney-Smith has been averaging 28 minutes per game with the Nets and that's likely to dip with the move to the Lakers. Milton is likely also going to see a reduced role, but overall this move does give the Lakers more depth.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania