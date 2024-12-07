Dolphins DST Is A Very Viable Streaming Option Vs. The Jets
5 days agoThe Miami Dolphins' defense has been one of the more inconsistent units throughout the 2024 season. They have allowed 25-plus points five times and struggle mightily to defend the run, ranking 22nd in fantasy points allowed to running backs per game. However, with Aaron Rodgers and the lowly New York Jets coming to town, they have upside in Week 14. Two things Miami has done well lately are getting to the quarterback and forcing turnovers. They have four interceptions and 11 sacks in their last five games. Rodgers is not moving like he used to in Green Bay and should be an easy target for the Miami front seven. They are a top 12 streaming option in Week 14 and listed as 11th in the latest RotoBaller DST ranks.
Source: RotoBaller
