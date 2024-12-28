Dolphins D/ST A Solid Streaming Option Vs. Browns
2 weeks agoThe Miami Dolphins D/ST has been up and down throughout the 2024 season. At times, they have played down to lower competition but have risen to the occasion against better teams. Regarding fantasy points, they rank as one of the worst defenses in the NFL. They haven't scored more than 10 fantasy points in three weeks. However, Week 17 presents a matchup with the Cleveland Browns, projected to have rain and heavy winds. Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be the starter, which could mean opportunities for turnovers in the messy conditions. They are a solid start if you want a streaming option for your fantasy football championship. They are the number two defense in the Week 17 RotoBaller rankings.
Source: RotoBaller
