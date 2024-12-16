DeMario Douglas Salvages Performance With Short Touchdown Grab
3 weeks agoNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas caught each of his three targets for 11 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year-old was headed for a low-volume, low-yardage performance when Maye boosted his fantasy production by scrambling toward the goal line and shoveling the ball to Douglas for a three-yard touchdown. The Liberty product has struggled to command a significant target share over the last couple of weeks as Maye continues to spread the ball around to players like Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Kendrick Bourne, and Kayshon Boutte. As a result, Douglas will rank outside the top 36 fantasy receivers heading into Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.
Source: RotoBaller
