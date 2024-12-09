D'Andre Swift Struggles In Week 14 Loss To 49ers
2 days agoChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift endured a tough outing in Sunday's Week 14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Facing one of the league's most formidable defenses, Swift had little room to work, rushing 14 times for just 38 yards—one of his worst performances of the season. The Bears' running game as a whole was stifled, and Swift couldn't find his rhythm in the passing game either, recording just one catch for a mere 2 yards. With backup Roschon Johnson (concussion) sidelined, many expected Swift to see an increased workload, but that wasn't the case. Despite the tough matchup, Swift's lack of production was a disappointing result for fantasy managers. As the Bears aim to rebound, they will look for better results next Monday night in a crucial rematch against the Minnesota Vikings.
Source: ESPN
