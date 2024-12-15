Dalton Schultz Held To Two Catches Against Dolphins
3 weeks agoHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz was targeted four times Sunday against Miami, but finished with just two catches for 13 yards in a 20-12 victory. It was the tight end's second-lowest output of the season after being held to 11 receiving yards against Minnesota in Week 3. In this one, however, every other Texans skill player was in the same boat as Schultz, as the team gained only 181 total yards. The veteran tight end has now finished in the top 10 at his position once in 14 weeks. He and the Texans will look for a more productive day at Kansas City in Week 16.
Source: ESPN
