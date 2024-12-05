Dallas Goedert Missing Another Practice On Thursday
20 hours agoPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) remains out of practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session with a knee injury. The 29-year-old had a productive day and caught a touchdown in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens but suffered an unfortunate ailment that is trending toward putting him out of action in Week 14. Goedert hasn't been a reliable fantasy option this season, but his potential absence raises the floor and ceiling of DeVonta Smith (hamstring) if he returns to the field in Week 14 after his two-game absence. That said, the Eagles can likely dominate the Carolina Panthers on the ground, so passing volume is unlikely to be there for Philly's pass-catchers.
Source: Dave Zangaro
