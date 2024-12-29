Courtland Sutton Snags Seventh TD
2 weeks agoDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton brought in 5-of-9 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 30-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was targeted just twice in the first half -- converting one for a gain of seven yards. However, the 29-year-old was much more involved after halftime. He'd haul in a six-yard TD on the Broncos' first possession of the third quarter and was targeted three times on their final drive of regulation (2/29) as they marched down the field to send it to OT. Sutton has seen his reception and yardage output scale back over the last three weeks, but he's still grabbed two scores and remains heavily involved as rookie quarterback Bo Nix's preferred option (24 targets). He and the Broncos will line up against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 with a spot in the playoffs on the line.
Source: ESPN
