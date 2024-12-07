Cooper Rush Has High Ceiling In Week 14
4 days agoDallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has been up-and-down since stepping in for Dak Prescott (hamstring) in Week 9. Rush has generally performed well in softer matchups, and he has a very soft one on Monday night as the Cowboys take on the Cincinnati Bengals' 30th-ranked pass defense. While playing him in formats that only utilize one starting quarterback may be a stretch, he is a viable option as a high-end QB2 in Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
