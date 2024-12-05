Consider Jayden Reed A Low-End WR2 Against Detroit
2 days agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is coming off a Thanksgiving night where he caught two touchdowns, and he'll look to keep that run going as the Packers head to Ford Field to take on the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions. Reed has been a volatile fantasy asset all season and his utilization has been sporadic too. One week, he's used almost exclusively at the line of scrimmage, the next week he's a deep threat. It's frustrating as a fantasy manager, but despite that, Reed has still been the most stable of the Packers' wide receivers in terms of fantasy scoring. The Lions are in the bottom-half of the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, so if I was going to hang my hat on the Packers' receiver on Thursday Night Football, it's Reed. He should be in fantasy lineups as a low-end WR2 with upside in Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
