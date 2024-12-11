Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
2 days agoThe Cincinnati Reds have "checked in on" outfielder Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox in an effort to upgrade their outfield, both on defense and on offense. The Reds have already shored up their rotation by trading for right-hander Brady Singer last month but would like to fill the void left on offense with the departure of Jonathan India. The team has Matt McLain set to return from injury, so they are looking to the outfield, and Robert fits the bill. It would be costly, as the Reds would have to pay his $15 million salary, but the 27-year-old is a former All-Star and Gold Glove award winner. The right-handed hitter has played more than 100 games in a season just once since debuting in 2020. In 2024, the Cuban played 100 games on the nose after a hip-flexor strain caused him to miss about two months. He finished with a .224/.278/.379 slash line with 14 home runs but was able to set a new career high in stolen bases with 23 despite the lengthy absence. If he's able to stay healthy for a full season, he could be a strong multi-category contributor for fantasy in 2025.
Source: Gordon Wittenmyer - Cincinnati Enquirer
Source: Gordon Wittenmyer - Cincinnati Enquirer