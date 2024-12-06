Christian Walker Could Be Ideal Fit For Pirates
12 hours agoThe Athletic's Ken Rosenthal suggests that free-agent first baseman Christian Walker, who is from the eastern part of Pennsylvania, could be an ideal fit for the Pittsburgh Pirates, a team looking for upgrades on offense. However, many other teams will be interested in Walker this offseason, including both New York teams if they lose out on superstar free-agent outfielder Juan Soto. The Pirates expect outfielder Bryan Reynolds to play some first base in 2025, but ideally, the Bucs are looking to add a first baseman and a corner outfielder this offseason. The 33-year-old Walker turned down the Arizona Diamondbacks' $21.50 million qualifying offer, so if Pittsburgh signs him, they'll give up draft compensation. Walker has been a model of power consistency in recent seasons, although an oblique injury hampered him down the stretch in 2024. A move to Pittsburgh wouldn't be ideal for fantasy, but he'll still be a decent target at the position once the elite names come off the board.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
