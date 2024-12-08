Chris Boswell Perfect In Week 14 Victory
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell drilled both of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in a 27-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. Per usual, Boswell was money on Sunday and delivered when called upon from 30 and 54 yards out. He was quiet in the second half as Pittsburgh managed to find the end zone twice but extended his streak to 29 consecutive successful PATs this season. Although the imposing Philadelphia Eagles defense is on tap for Week 15, Boswell will remain a must-start throughout the fantasy playoffs.
Source: ESPN
