Chase Brown Plays Well In Win, Injured Late On Saturday
2 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (ankle) ran for 67 yards off 20 carries in Saturday's overtime win over the Denver Broncos. He added four catches for 24 yards. Although the 24-year-old didn't find the end zone, he still had a productive showing to help keep the Bengals' playoff hopes alive. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury late in the contest and didn't return. Cincinnati needs to beat the Steelers in Week 18. However, there's a chance Brown could miss that contest, meaning Khalil Herbert, who had 23 yards off four attempts, would be in line to start. Of course, Brown will do all he can to get out there.
Source: ESPN
