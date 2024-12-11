Cardinals Still Hope Matt Prater Can Return This Year
2 days agoArizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon still is holding out hope that kicker Matt Prater (knee) can return from Injured Reserve this season. Prater has been on IR since undergoing surgery to fix the meniscus in his left knee back in October, missing the team's last nine games. The 40-year-old veteran placekicker hasn't had his 21-day practice window opened yet, though, to return from IR, but there are still four games remaining in the regular season. He's unlikely to be available this weekend when the team takes on the New England Patriots, but Prater's return could come in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers. Until/if Prater is able to return down the stretch, Chad Ryland will continue to kick for the Cardinals. Before his knee injury, Prater hit all six of his field-goal tries and all 10 of his extra points in four games.
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban