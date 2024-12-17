Caleb Williams Underwhelms In Monday Night Loss
2 weeks agoChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 18-of-31 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown in Monday night's 30-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He added three yards on four carries and coughed up a fumble. The rookie QB looked like he was turning a corner for a few weeks but had another tough go against a stout Vikings defense. He failed to reach 200 passing yards for the second straight contest and couldn't get anything going in Week 15 despite a strong outing (340/2) in his last meeting with Minnesota. On the bright side, Williams has not tossed an interception since returning from the team's bye in Week 7 and recorded at least one touchdown for the fourth-straight game. The 23-year-old will get a Detroit Lions defense in Week 16 that is severely depleted due to injury, making it less scary of a test than it might have been earlier in the season. Additionally, he had one of his better performances against them back in Week 13.
Source: ESPN
