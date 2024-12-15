Bucky Irving Active Against Chargers
3 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (back, hip) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had been listed as questionable after upgrading to a limited participant in practice on Friday. Irving has been active for every game this season, but he did sit out a portion of last week's contest after his back tightened up. We could see the rookie get a reduced workload this week, splitting opportunities with Rachaad White. Both backs are fringe top-24 fantasy options at their position.
Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
