Bryan Reynolds Expected To See Time At First Base
14 hours agoAccording to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is expected to see time at first base in 2025. While this will likely only be in a part-time role, this is a situation worth monitoring as it could provide Reynolds even more at-bats throughout the season. Rosenthal also noted that given Pittsburgh's offensive struggles last season, they would "ideally" like to add a first baseman and another corner outfielder. Last season, the 29-year-old posted a strong .275/.344/.427 line with 24 home runs and ten stolen bases. Reynolds enjoyed an impressive stretch during June and July when he held a stellar .328/.389/.566 slash line. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor who the Pirates bring in during free agency but should expect Reynolds to continue to serve as a staple in the starting nine in 2025.
Source: Ken Rosenthal
