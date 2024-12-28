Bruce Brown Questionable For Sunday
2 weeks agoToronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The veteran began last season with the Pacers before being traded to the Raptors ahead of the deadline. He wasn't productive in Toronto in 2023-24, averaging only 9.6 points. If Brown is back, it will be his first game of the season. While that could mean he'll see limited minutes, he's worth monitoring for fantasy purposes in case he returns to form at some point moving ahead.
Source: NBA Injury Report
