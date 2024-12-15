Brian Robinson Jr. Tallies 80 Yards On Sunday
3 weeks agoWashington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 65 yards on 21 attempts during their narrow victory over the New Orleans Saints. Robinson added 22 yards on three receptions through the air. His longest carry of the day went for 20 yards. With Austin Ekeler (concussion) sidelined, Robinson saw the vast majority of attempts out of the backfield, especially since it was a close contest. Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. combined for just three total rushing attempts all afternoon, while Jayden Daniels logged the second-most attempts (11). Robinson's three targets were also the highest he has seen since Week 4, which suggests that while Ekeler remains out, Robinson could evolve into a true three-down running back. The Alabama product has another tough matchup ahead of him next weekend, facing the Philadelphia Eagles, who have allowed the fifth-fewest PPR points to opposing running backs.
Source: ESPN.com
