Brandon Miller Won't Face OKC
2 weeks agoCharlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller (ankle) won't play on Saturday against the Thunder. The 22-year-old missed the three games leading up to Thursday's clash with the Washington Wizards. While Miller was back on the floor for that one, finishing with 18 points and nine assists, he'll now miss another game. With LaMelo Ball (wrist, ankle) and Cody Martin (knee) also out, the team will look to Miles Bridges to get it done on the scoring end, with Vasilije Micic and Josh Green both in line for more offensive opportunities.
Source: Rod Boone
