Brandon Ingram To Be Sidelined Indefinitely
3 days agoNew Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (ankle) is expected to miss significant time after suffering an injury during Saturday's game. The Pelicans announced on Sunday that Ingram has suffered a left ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely. This is another significant blow to a Pelicans roster that is already is already without Zion Williamson (hamstring) for the foreseeable future. The loss of Ingram should mean increased value for Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy III, and possibly Brandon Boston Jr. as well. Both Jones and Murphy are already playing big minutes, so the loss of Ingram will probably impact Boston the most. Boston has scored double-digits in four straight games and should have streaming appeal with the Pelicans banged up right now.
Source: Shams Charania
