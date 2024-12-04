Brandin Cooks Not Expected To Return In 2025?
3 days agoThe Athletic's Saad Yousuf does not believe that veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks will return to the team in 2025. Cooks is a strong presence in the locker room, but his production the last two seasons has fallen short of expectations as the No. 2 behind CeeDee Lamb. If the Cowboys also feel the same way about Cooks' future, they could give more playing time to rookie Ryan Flournoy and recent acquisition Jonathan Mingo for the rest of the season. Dallas sent a fourth-round draft pick to the Carolina Panthers for Mingo and might want to get a head start on evaluating him for their 2025 roster. The 31-year-old Cooks has six 1,000-yard seasons in his 11 NFL seasons, but he's slowed down the last two years in Dallas and has also played in only five games in 2024 due to injury. If the Cowboys move on from Cooks after this year, they could look to replace him with another veteran pass-catcher.
Source: The Athletic - Saad Yousuf
Source: The Athletic - Saad Yousuf