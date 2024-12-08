Bogdan Bogdanovic Out On Sunday
3 days agoAtlanta Hawks guard/forward Bogdan Bogdanovic (quadriceps) will not be in the lineup on Sunday against Denver. The veteran scorer has been limited to 10 outings this season and will miss another game on Sunday. Atlanta also won't have the services of Jalen Johnson (shoulder), so the game will be extra demanding offensively for the rest of the players. De'Andre Hunter (knee) has been cleared to play and looks to be the main beneficiary of the absences, along with Zaccharie Risacher. Bogdanovic's absence should also give extra work to Vit Krejci, but he's not an attractive fantasy option.
Source: Atlanta Hawks
Source: Atlanta Hawks