Ben Simmons To Take Over Point-Guard Duties
2 weeks agoAccording to Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, Ben Simmons will take over as the team's "full-time point guard" moving ahead after the recent trade involving Dennis Schroder. Not only that, but Fernandez wants the Nets to play faster, with Simmons in charge of pushing the pace. The 28-year-old was once one of the league's most promising players. However, he hasn't been the same in recent years, currently averaging 5.1 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.6 rebounds. But with Simmons focusing on one position, at least most of the time, there's a chance he could improve on the scoring end. If anything, his assist numbers should increase. With that in mind, Simmons will need to stay healthy, which has been a challenge. Still, the latest update from Fernandez could mean good things for the former LSU Tiger for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.
Source: The Athletic
