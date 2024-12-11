Ben DiNucci Joins Saints Practice Squad
3 days agoThe New Orleans Saints have signed free-agent quarterback Ben DiNucci to their practice squad on Tuesday. The 28-year-old hasn't played this season after being waived by the Buffalo Bills in August. DiNucci was on the Denver Broncos practice squad last season, but he never appeared in any games. In fact, DiNucci hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys. The Saints were in need of a third string quarterback after Derek Carr (hand) went out of action. DiNucci is unlikely to touch the field with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener healthy and ahead of him on the depth chart.
Source: Mike Triplett
