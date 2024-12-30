Ayo Dosunmu Doubtful Versus The Hornets
2 weeks agoChicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (calf) is listed as doubtful for Monday's matchup with the Hornets. It was recently reported the 24-year-old would miss at least 10 days. However, the doubtful designation indicates he has a chance of suiting up on Monday evening. But fantasy managers shouldn't expect to Dosunmu on the floor after he injured his calf during a meeting with the Bucks on December 23. Without him, Lonzo Ball could receive more work, at least when he's available. There is also room for Dalen Terry to get more involved, although he's not a reliable fantasy option.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report