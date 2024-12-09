Cardinals Defense Struggles To Generate Pressure In Week 14 Loss
2 days agoThe Arizona Cardinals defense had a rough outing against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14. The Cardinals were stuck with short fields due to interceptions and an injury to punter Blake Gillikin and could not generate any pressure on Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Despite racking up 19 sacks in the four weeks leading up to this matchup, the Cardinals did not record a single sack throughout the game. The Cardinals also struggled to stop the run, allowing Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet to record a season-high 134 yards on the ground. The Cardinals' defense should still have potential, as they have two upcoming matchups against the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.
Source: ESPN.com
