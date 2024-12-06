Andrew Nembhard Listed As Questionable For Friday Night
14 hours agoIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday night's game against the Chicago Bulls. Nembhard missed a considerable amount of time due to a knee injury this season and his questionable status is revolved around managing that injury. He sat out Wednesday night's game on the second leg of a back-to-back as part of scheduled rest. The 24-year-old has averaged 7.9 PPG and 4.6 APG this season. His assists match his career marks while he's seeing a drop in his points. His fantasy impact will likely only help those needing help with assists, making him a tough start in most fantasy formats.
Source: NBA Injury Report
