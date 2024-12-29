Andrei Iosivas Has A Decent Showing Versus Denver
2 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas caught three of his four targets for 59 yards in Saturday's win over the Broncos. While he came close to accruing his second touchdown in as many weeks, he was held out of the end zone in Week 17. With Cincinnati needing a win over Pittsburgh in Week 18, Iosivas could continue to get the attention of Joe Burrow, even more so if the Steelers defense focuses on keeping Ja'Marr Chase at bay. However, the 25-year-old has a long way to go before earning the trust of fantasy managers, despite having the best season of his young career.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN