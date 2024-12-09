Anders Carlson Drills Four FGs In Week 14
3 days agoNew York Jets kicker Anders Carlson made all four of his field goals and added two extra points in a 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. Carlson hit field goals from 28, 30, 40, and 42 yards out but it wasn't quite enough to propel the Jets to the win. The veteran kicker has now hit all 11 of his field-goal attempts while kicking for both the Jets and the San Francisco 49ers this season. He will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.
Source: NFL.com
