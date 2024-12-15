Alvin Kamara Questionable To Return Against Commanders
3 weeks agoNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (groin) exited during the second half of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. He is officially questionable to return. At the time of his departure, he had 12 rushing yards on five carries. More importantly, he caught four of his five targets for 58 receiving yards and delivered an impressive one-handed touchdown catch. The FOX game broadcast showed Kamara gingerly walking to the locker room with a member of the medical staff, but on a positive note, he was moving on his own power. Kendre Miller will step up as New Orleans' primary running back until Kamara can return to action. UPDATE: Kamara will undergo testing on Monday on his groin.
Source: New Orleans Saints PR
