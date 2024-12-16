Alec Pierce In Concussion Protocol
3 weeks agoIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that wide receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) is in the league's concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's Week 15 loss to the Denver Broncos with a head injury. Pierce hit the ground hard in the first half while going after a deep ball and was later ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion. The 24-year-old was targeted four times before his injury but failed to come down with any of them, giving any fantasy managers that started him a donut. Ashton Dulin (ankle) was inactive for the game, so rookie Adonai Mitchell played just shy of half of the offensive snaps. Mitchell didn't take advantage of Pierce's injury, failing to catch any of his four targets and also throwing a pick-six on a trick play in the fourth quarter. Pierce's status for Week 16 against the division-rival Tennessee Titans is now firmly up in the air.
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
