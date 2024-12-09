AJ Barner Catches Just One Pass Sunday
2 days agoSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner converted his lone target into a 13-yard reception during Sunday's Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The rookie continued to have a reduced workload with Noah Fant back in the lineup, but he did still record at least one reception for the 11th game in a row. Barner has carved out enough of a role that we can trust him to command a couple of looks every week, but he should be left on waivers in redraft leagues as long as Fant remains healthy and in the lineup.
Source: RotoBaller
