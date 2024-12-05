Aidan O'Connell Not Seen At Start Of Thursday's Practice
19 hours agoLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell was not spotted at the start of Thursday's practice, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. The second-year quarterback was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, so his absence could be a mystery until Thursday's injury report is released. O'Connell returned from the Injured Reserve list and posted 350 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs on Black Friday. He is auditioning for a role next season, so any more missed games could be significant. If he's out for any reason in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder would presumably start.
Source: Paul Gutierrez
Source: Paul Gutierrez