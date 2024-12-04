Adin Hill Keeps Oilers At Bay
2 days agoVegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill frustrated Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night, stopping all 28 efforts that came toward his goal in a 1-0 win. Ivan Barbashev scored the lone goal of the contest in the middle of the first frame. Hill picked up his second shutout of the season. Only Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck (three shutouts) has stopped the opposition from scoring more often in 2024-25. The Vegas netminder was quite leaky early in the season but has now allowed two or fewer goals in six of his last seven appearances, improving his goals-against average to 2.67 and save percentage to .900. Hill's record stands at 11-4-2, and he's been particularly successful on home ice, going 7-1-0 at T-Mobile Arena.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN