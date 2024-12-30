Adam Thielen Scores Twice In Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen caught five of his six targets for 110 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His biggest play of the game was a 40-yard touchdown pass courtesy of gorgeous ball placement from quarterback Bryce Young. Even when the Panthers lose, Thielen seems to stay heavily involved, as evidenced by his stat line from Sunday's divisional battle. The veteran pass-catcher ranks as the overall WR10 in fantasy football since Week 13, putting him ahead of talented receivers like A.J. Brown, Ladd McConkey, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Thielen remains a high-end WR2 option heading into next week's season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.
Source: RotoBaller
