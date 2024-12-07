Adam Thielen Looks To Stay Hot Against Eagles
5 days agoCarolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen will look to stay hot as Carolina travels to the hostile Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. For the veteran wideout, the matchup will test if Thielen can continue to be productive for fantasy managers in a tough matchup. Thielen recorded eight receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 34-year-old also had an incredible one-handed reception in overtime and a controversial circus catch that was wrongfully ruled not a touchdown. Still, the Philadelphia secondary offers major problems for Thielen and company, leading to RotoBaller's WR39 tag on the veteran this week.
Source: RotoBaller
