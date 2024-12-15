Aaron Rodgers Throws Three Scores, Eclipses 300 Total Yards In Victory
3 weeks agoNew York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers went 16-for-30 with 289 yards and three passing scores during their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rodgers added a season-high 45 rushing yards on six carries. Rodgers tallied his first score of the afternoon on a 22-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson in the opening frame. Then, in the third, Rodgers found Davante Adams on a one-yard strike and would eventually find him a second time in the fourth quarter, this time on a 71-yard pass. After failing to total over 300 all-purpose yards during the first 12 games of the season, the 41-year-old has now accomplished that feat in two straight games. While he has had a disappointing season, Rodgers has begun to turn the corner during the final stretch. He could be a viable low-end QB1 next weekend, facing the Los Angeles Rams, who have allowed the ninth-most PPR points to opposing quarterbacks.
Source: ESPN.com
