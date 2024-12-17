Aaron Jones Scores Seventh TD In Win Over Bears
3 weeks agoMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones piled up 86 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in his team's 30-12 win against the Chicago Bears. The 30-year-old added 20 yards on 2-of-3 receiving. It was another strong performance from the veteran, who has been an excellent addition to the Vikings' squad in 2024. After sparse TD production earlier this season, he now has one score in four straight games and at least 73 rushing yards in four of his last six. Jones has been a solid RB2 this year and will be as such with upside in Week 16 when Minnesota squares off against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. Seattle has allowed 24.8 fantasy points per game to RBs -- the tenth-most in the league -- through 14 contests.
Source: ESPN
